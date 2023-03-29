IPL 2023: 'Don't think anyone else has mastered the finishing art' - RR star hails CSK captain MS Dhoni

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition is set to kick off on March 31 in Ahmedabad. The forthcoming season might be MS Dhoni's last appearance. Although no official confirmation has been made, speculations are rife that IPL 2023 will be the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain's farwell season and, thus, his ardent fans will come in large numbers to watch his on-field heroics. Ahead of the tournament opener, on Friday, Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s young star Riyan Parag heaped praise on Dhoni.

Parag has taken over as Rajasthan's finisher in the past few seasons. In IPL 2022, the right-hander amassed 183 runs at a strike rate of 138.64 with a best of 56 versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He will aim to have a breakthrough season this time around and try to improve significantly as a finisher for the Royals. Prior to his side's season opener, versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday (April 02), Parag hailed Dhoni the finisher and stated that no one has 'mastered the finishing art' like the former Indian captain.

"I have been doing the finishing role for the last three years now. There is just one name that comes to my mind which I also have said before, MS Dhoni. I do not think anyone else has mastered that art. Going into that role, I always look up to him, how he finishes games or how he takes the game deep," Parag told news agency PTI.

Parag opened up on where he wishes to bat for the IPL 2022 runners-up in the upcoming edition. "If they (Royals) were to ask me where I want to bat, I would say No. 4. But, then, like always, I am open to bat wherever the team needs me and wherever they think I fit the best. It is a team game; whichever way the combinations match up, I am happy to contribute," the 21-year-old added.