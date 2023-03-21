From KING Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni's protégé, Rishabh Pant: Most runs in an IPL season

1) Virat Kohli

1) Virat Kohli in IPL 2016 (Photo IPL/BCCI) The then Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper amassed a whopping 973 runs in the 2016 edition, including four hundreds and seven fifties at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03. Under Kohli, RCB ended as the runners-up, losing the finale to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

2) Jos Buttler in IPL 2022

2) Jos Buttler in IPL 2022 (Photo IPL/BCCI) Buttler was in sublime form in last year's edition. He ended with 863 runs with four centuries at a strike rate close to 150. Courtesy of the Englishman's top-order blitz, the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) ended second in IPL 2022.

3) David Warner in IPL 2016

3) David Warner in IPL 2016 (Photo IPL/BCCI) In IPL 2016, Warner ended with 848 runs and led SRH to the championship. His season included nine fifties at a strike rate of 151.42.

4) Kane Williamson in IPL 2018

4) Kane Williamson in IPL 2018 (Photo IPL/BCCI) It might surprise many but Williamson also features in the list. He scored 735 runs in IPL 2018 when his side lost the final to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The New Zealander stepped up with eight half-centuries for the Orange Army.

5) Chris Gayle

5) Chris Gayle in IPL 2012 (Photo IPL/BCCI) The Universe Boss features in the fifth position, with 733 runs in IPL 2012. Back then, he scored a solitary ton and seven half-centuries for the RCB franchise; taking them to the playoffs.

6) Mike Hussey

6) Mike Hussey in IPL 2013 (Photo IPL/BCCI) Hussey is in the sixth position scoring 733 runs for the MS Dhoni-led CSK franchise in IPL 2013. He churned out runs at an average of 52.35 along with six fifties.

7) Chris Gayle in IPL 2011

7) Chris Gayle in IPL 2011 (Photo IPL/BCCI) Gayle once again features in the list. In IPL 2011, the Universe Boss scored 708 runs at 156.29 along with one ton and four half-centuries under his belt. As a result, RCB reached the final where they lost to CSK.

8) David Warner in IPL 2019

8) David Warner in IPL 2019 (Photo IPL/BCCI) Warner also features twice in the top ten. In IPL 2019, the left-hander amassed 692 runs with one hundred and eight fifties at a strike rate of 143.86 and average close to 70. The then Williamson-led Orange Army reached the playoffs, where they bowed out in the Eliminator.

9) ABD in IPL 2016

9) ABD in IPL 2016 (Photo IPL/BCCI) The former South African and RCB legend ended with 687 runs in IPL 2016. His campaign comprised six fifties and a ton at a whopping strike rate of 168.79.

10) Rishabh Pant

10) Rishabh Pant in IPL 2018 In IPL 2018, Pant stood tall for the now-defunct Delhi Daredevils (DD). The left-hander ended with 684 runs at a strike rate of 173.60 comprising a century and five fifties.

