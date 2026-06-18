/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in India vs Afghanistan T20Is

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in India vs Afghanistan T20Is. This list also includes Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib and Ibrahim Zadran.
India’s Virat Kohli leads the list of run-scorers in India vs Afghanistan T20Is, with 225 runs in six matches at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 159.57.
The former Indian captain Rohit Sharma features second on the list. In six T20I matches against Afghanistan, Rohit scored 204 runs at an average of 51.00. His tally also includes one century and a half-century.
Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib is third on this list with 179 runs in seven T20Is against India. He averages 44.75 with the bat, while his strike rate is 130.65.
Afghanistan’s star all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is fourth on this list with 177 runs in eight T20I matches against India, including a strike rate of 132.08 and an average of 22.12.
Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran is next on this list with 155 runs in five T20Is against India, including two half-centuries. He has a strike rate of 108.39 and an average of 38.75.