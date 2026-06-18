/IN PICS | New York turns Blue and Orange: Inside the New York Knicks' historic NBA Championship parade after 53 years

As crowds continued to swell, fans became increasingly creative in their search for better views. Some climbed onto barriers, elevated platforms and even city vehicles to catch a glimpse of the championship procession. One striking scene saw dozens of supporters perched atop a dump truck that had been deployed as part of the city's security measures. The determination of fans reflected the significance of the moment and their desire to witness history firsthand. Everywhere along the route, people looked for any advantage that would allow them to see the players, the trophy and the celebrations unfolding below.