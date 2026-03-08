LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 New Zealand bowlers with most T20I wickets vs India

Meet top 5 New Zealand bowlers with most T20I wickets vs India

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 08, 2026, 14:51 IST | Updated: Mar 08, 2026, 14:51 IST

From Ish Sodhi to Mitchell Santner, here's a look at the top five New Zealand bowlers with most T20I wickets vs India. This list also includes Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson

Ish Sodhi - 30 wickets
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ish Sodhi - 30 wickets

Mystery spinner Ish Sodhi tops the list of New Zealand bowlers with most T20I wickets against India. In 25 matches, he has picked up 30 wickets at a bowling average of 23.80.

Mitchell Santner - 23 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mitchell Santner - 23 wickets

New Zealand's current T20I captain Mitchell Santner is second on this list with 23 wickets in 26 T20I matches against India. He also maintains a solid bowling economy of 7.77 and an average of 30.43.

Tim Southee - 20 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Tim Southee - 20 wickets

Former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee is third on this list. He played 17 T20Is against India and picked up 20 wickets at a bowling average of 28.15 and an economy of 8.72.

Trent Boult - 12 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Trent Boult - 12 wickets

Trent Boult is fourth-highest wicket-taker for Kiwis against India, with 12 wickets in seven T20I matches. His tally also includes a four-wicket haul.

Lockie Ferguson - 10 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Lockie Ferguson - 10 wickets

Lockie Ferguson is next on the list with 10 wickets in 10 T20I matches, at a bowling average of 31.40 and an economy rate of 9.23, with best figures of 2/22.

Trending Photo

International Women’s Day 2026: 5 classic Bollywood actresses who nailed negative roles
6

International Women’s Day 2026: 5 classic Bollywood actresses who nailed negative roles

'The cyber connection': How Unit 8200 helped the Blue Sparrow missile find Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
7

'The cyber connection': How Unit 8200 helped the Blue Sparrow missile find Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Meet top 5 New Zealand bowlers with most T20I wickets vs India
5

Meet top 5 New Zealand bowlers with most T20I wickets vs India

When did Vijay and Trisha first meet? Timeline of their off screen friendship amid dating rumours
9

When did Vijay and Trisha first meet? Timeline of their off screen friendship amid dating rumours

Why Israel's Blue Sparrow missile gave Iran almost zero time to react
7

Why Israel's Blue Sparrow missile gave Iran almost zero time to react