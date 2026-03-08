/Meet top 5 New Zealand bowlers with most T20I wickets vs India

From Ish Sodhi to Mitchell Santner, here's a look at the top five New Zealand bowlers with most T20I wickets vs India. This list also includes Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson
Mystery spinner Ish Sodhi tops the list of New Zealand bowlers with most T20I wickets against India. In 25 matches, he has picked up 30 wickets at a bowling average of 23.80.
New Zealand's current T20I captain Mitchell Santner is second on this list with 23 wickets in 26 T20I matches against India. He also maintains a solid bowling economy of 7.77 and an average of 30.43.
Former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee is third on this list. He played 17 T20Is against India and picked up 20 wickets at a bowling average of 28.15 and an economy of 8.72.
Trent Boult is fourth-highest wicket-taker for Kiwis against India, with 12 wickets in seven T20I matches. His tally also includes a four-wicket haul.
Lockie Ferguson is next on the list with 10 wickets in 10 T20I matches, at a bowling average of 31.40 and an economy rate of 9.23, with best figures of 2/22.