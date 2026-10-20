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Why US fighter jets land differently compared to Russian fighter jets

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 22:50 IST | Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 22:55 IST

US fighter jets rely on long runways, carbon brakes, and aerodynamic tilting to land safely. Russian jets deploy tail parachutes to halt rapidly on short, icy airstrips and reduce brake wear.

Short and rough runway doctrine
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Short and rough runway doctrine

Russian military aviation doctrine assumes that combat aircraft must operate from rough, damaged, or extremely short frontline airstrips. To ensure a safe landing without overshooting the tarmac, heavy aircraft weighing over 20 tonnes deploy a tail parachute. This mechanical system guarantees independence from pristine airbase infrastructure.

Bypassing icy winter surfaces
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Bypassing icy winter surfaces

Russian airbases regularly endure freezing winter weather, which often leaves concrete runways coated in slippery ice and snow. Conventional wheel brakes lose vital friction on these frozen surfaces, frequently causing dangerous skidding. Deploying aerodynamic drag chutes allows the aircraft to decelerate safely by completely bypassing ground traction.

Reducing mechanical brake wear
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Reducing mechanical brake wear

Halting a high-speed combat aircraft generates immense kinetic heat that rapidly degrades expensive brake discs and tyre rubber. Deploying a drogue parachute absorbs this massive mechanical stress instantly during the initial seconds of touchdown. This simple procedure significantly extends the operational lifespan of the aircraft's wheel brakes.

The American long runway strategy
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(Photograph: AI generated)

The American long runway strategy

Unlike their Russian counterparts, American fighter jets like the F-15 and F-16 are engineered to operate from expansive, well-maintained airbases. United States military doctrine assumes the availability of clean, smooth runways that generally exceed 2,400 metres in length. This long runway strategy naturally eliminates the strict need for parachute deployment.

Carbon brakes and aerodynamic tilting
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Carbon brakes and aerodynamic tilting

Because they utilise long runways, US combat aircraft rely heavily on powerful carbon disc brakes and nose-up aerodynamic tilting to slow down. This specific design choice completely eliminates the heavy ground maintenance and manpower required to retrieve, repack, and reinstall tail parachutes after every single mission.

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