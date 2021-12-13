Virat Kohli's post for MS Dhoni during IPL 14 adjudged most liked and retweeted tweet for sports in 2021

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's bromance is well known in the cricketing fraternity. While Dhoni is much senior to Kohli, the latter thrived under his leadership and became a household name in the country post the retirements of stalwarts such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, etc.

On the other hand, Dhoni continued to serve Indian cricket for over two years under his successor Kohli and helped the 33-year-old become a better captain. Hence, the two share a great camaraderie both on and off the field. A fine example of their healthy relationship was on display when Kohli lavished praise on Dhoni after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper's 6-ball 18* led the Yellow Army to a thrilling 4-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021.

Dhoni, who came out to bat in the penultimate over with CSK needing 24 off 11 balls, had a string of poor outings prior to DC versus CSK Qualifier 1 clash, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. However, he turned it around when it mattered the most to take Chennai to their ninth IPL final and, thus, silenced his critics in style.

Following his knock, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Kohli couldn't keep calm and praised Dhoni.

ALSO READ | Most-searched topic in India in 2021: IPL atop, 3 other sporting events in top-5 in Google's year-end list

"Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight. @msdhoni," Kohli had tweeted on October 10.

Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021 ×

Thus, Kohli's heartfelt post for Dhoni has become the most liked and retweeted tweet for sports in 2021. The methodology used by Twitter was based on the total number of retweets/likes by Twitter accounts in India spanning between January 1 to November 15. So far, his post for Dhoni has garnered over 92k retweets and above 5.5k likes.

ALSO READ | Rohit is countering every point intelligently: Ex-Pak captain reacts to Hitman's comments on Virat Kohli

Talking about IPL 14, Dhoni-led CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the finale to win their fourth IPL title. Before IPL 2022, a mega auction is set to be held early next year as the upcoming season will also see two new teams take part in the cash-rich league.