Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson react to ICC's announcement on WTC 2

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the point system of the upcoming World Test Championship (2021-23 cycle) and also the bilateral series that will kick off next month.

ALSO READ: Cricket: ICC unveils fixtures and points system for upcoming World Test Championship

India skipper Virat Kohli, England captain Joe Root, and World Test Champion-winning captain Kane Williamson have reacted to ICC's fixtures and points system for the WTC 2.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli reacted to the announcements and said: “It was great to have played the final of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand in what was a memorable contest. Not just the final, we saw the determination of players throughout the first edition of the championship.

“The following of cricket lovers too was great to see, and I am sure they will all be waiting eagerly for the second edition. We will regroup with new energy for the next cycle starting with our series against England, hoping to give our fans a lot to cheer about," said, Kohli, the captain of WTC runner-up India, as quoted by ICC.

England captain Joe Root acknowledged the interesting challenge they face against the previous edition's finalist India for a five-match Test series.

“We start our campaign in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship against the finalists of last time, which is an interesting challenge straight away. India are a fine all-round side and it would be good to test them in our home conditions.

“We narrowly missed out on qualifying for the final last time and are looking to do better this time. Test cricket is a format we all want to excel in and with points at stake for each match, everyone has to be at their best all the time," Root said.

Defending World Test Champions New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson responded to the fixtures and the points system.

“It was obviously pretty special to win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in Southampton last month and it’s exciting to now look ahead to the second edition.

“The WTC has certainly added more context and brought new meaning to Test cricket and it was awesome to see the interest that was generated around the Final against India. We know trying to defend the title will be a huge challenge, but our focus will be on making sure we prepare as well as we can for the tours ahead and trying to maintain our level of performance,” he said.