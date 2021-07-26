Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid's special message for Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics 2020 - Watch

Skipper of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli, has a special message to the all the Indian athletes at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Kohli's recorded message was shared by the official handle of BCCI, with a hashtag #Cheer4India in support of the Indian contingent.

Apart from the skipper, Rahul Dravid, the former cricketer and head coach of Sri Lanka tour, has also extended his best wishes to the athletes. In another post, BCCI shared Dravid's pre-recorded message. He said, "Let's come together in cheering for our Indian contingent at the Olympics. Let's cheer for India."

Watch Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid's message:

So far, Mirabai Chanu's silver remains the only medal in Indian tally after she finished second in the women's 49kg weightlifting event. The 26-year-old managed a total lift of 202 kgs (87kgs in snatch + 115 kgs in clean and jerk) to claim the silver medal. She finished behind the Olympic champion Hou Zhihui of China, who set an Olympic record with a lift of 210 kgs (94+116). Indonesia’s Aisah Windy Cantika took the bronze medal with an effort of 194kg (84+110).

Chanu victory was monemental as it came two decades after Karnam Malleswari became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal (Bronze) while competing at the 2000 Sydney Games in the women’s 69kg weight category.

Recently, Rohit Sharma, who is currently with Indian squad that will face England in the five-match Test series which commences on August 04, also wished India at the Tokyo Olympics. Cricketers Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill too cheered for India.

