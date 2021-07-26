Tokyo 2020- 'Heading back': Mirabai Chanu set to return to India after a memorable Olympics

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu headed back to India on Monday after winning a silver medal for her country in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Chanu took to Twitter to share this news. "Heading back to home, Thank you #Tokyo2020 for memorable moments of my life," tweeted Chanu.

Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won the first medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as she bagged silver after lifting 202kg (87kgs in snatch + 115 kgs in clean and jerk) in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category on Saturday (July 24). China's HOU Zhihu, who lifted a total of 210kg, clinched the gold medal, on the other hand, Aisah Windy Cantika of Indonesia won the bronze medal.

It was a historic feat for Chanu as her win came two decades after Indian trailblazer Karnam Malleswari became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal (Bronze) while competing at the 2000 Sydney Games in the women’s 69kg weight category.

After winning the medal, she said, "Was determined to give my best, 2016 Olympics proved to be a learning curve: Mirabai Chanu. I tried my best to win gold medal, I wasn't able to win gold, but I really tried. When I did 2nd lift, I understood I'll bring a medal along with me. I'm very happy that I've won the medal. The entire country was watching me & they had their expectations, I was a little nervous but I was determined to give my best...I worked really hard for this."

India's President Ram Nath Kovind wished Chanu on her outstanding win. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting."