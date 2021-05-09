'Virat has always been supportive': Mohammed Shami talks about India's successful fast-bowling unit

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Bhuvneshwar Kumar form one of the best fast-bowling line up in the world. Under, the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India's bowling attack has played a crucial role in their recent series wins.

Mohammed Shami feels that faith put in by skipper Virat Kohli and the freedom provided by him is the reason behind the flourishing line-up. "It is also indeed a phase which you can maybe attribute to the luck of this Indian team or hard work. But Virat has always been supportive of his fast bowlers while also giving us freedom on the ground. He only jumps in when our plans fail, otherwise we're free as a bowling unit to do as we please. He has always been very supportive," Shami told Cricbuzz.

He went on to add that Virat Kohli has never put any pressure on the bowling unit or any individual and in fact jokes around.

"As far as our fast-bowling unit or I am concerned as an individual, he has never put any undue pressure on any of us. Usually, there's a doubt in a bowler's mind before he approaches his captain. That has never been the case with Virat. He has not air about himself. He jokes around with us, behaves as if he's our childhood friend," Shami added.

"This leads to a lot of fun on the ground too. Sometimes there's fun banter, sometimes we also end up saying aggressive things to each other but we never mind it because it happens in the heat of the moment."