Yusuf Pathan, Mitchell Johnson's ugly altercation in Legends League Cricket goes viral - Watch

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 12:48 PM(IST)

Viral - Yusuf-Johnson involve in ugly banter in Legends League Cricket Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Former international cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Mitchell Johnson were engaged in an ugly banter during the Legends League Cricket. Here's the viral video:

The Legends League Cricket has made a lot of noise since its commencement. In a clash between the top two teams in the qualifier match, for a place in the final, India Capitals faced Bhilwara Kings at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur on Sunday (October 02). In a high-scoring thriller, Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals emerged on top by four wickets but the clash made heads turn for an ugly altercation between Yusuf Pathan and Mitchell Johnson.

The incident took place during the 19th over of Bilwara Kings' innings. Yusuf smacked the Australian for 6, 4 and 6 off the first three balls before being dismissed by him on the last ball of the penultimate over. After his dismissal, Johnson muttered a few words at the former Indian batter who didn't take it kindly. Yusuf went towards him and the Aussie shoved the batter when the two came very close to each other. The on-field umpires also joined in to control the situation whereas the fielders looked on. Here's the viral video of the whole episode: 

×

Batting first, the Irfan Pathan-led Kings rode on half-centuries from William Porterfield and Shane Watson before finishing knocks from Yusuf and Rajesh Bishnoi took their side to a mammoth 226-5. In reply, Johnson-starrer line-up had the last laugh as they rode on Ross Taylor's 39-ball 84 and Ashley Nurse's whirlwind 28-ball 60 not out to chase the total in 19.3 overs and enter the final.

Yusuf and Johnson can come face-to-face in the summit clash if Bilwara Kings beat Gujarat Giants in the other qualifer match, on Monday (October 03).

