VIRAL: Neeraj Chopra takes blessings from elderly fan after national record-breaking throw - WATCH

Neeraj Chopra remains the darling of the masses. Ever since his gold medal win in Tokyo 2020, the 24-year-old continues to impress one and all with his consistency. After breaking his own national record in the Paavo Nurmi Games, in Finland, Neeraj made heads turn once again during the just-concluded Stockholm Diamond League on Thursday (June 30).

Chopra secured silver with a historic throw, once again breaking the national record, of 89.94 metres. Despite missing out on the elusive gold, which was secured by Grenada's Anderson Peters with a throw of 90.31 in his third attempt, the young javelin thrower won the hearts of many worldwide. Soon after the historic throw, a video of his interaction with a group of Indian fans was shared on social media platform Twitter. In the video, he can be seen interacting and clicking pictures with his well-wishers. One among them was an elderly fan and Chopra took his blessings before departing. The video has gone viral in a jiffy:

So down to earth this person @Neeraj_chopra1 ❣️Took blessing from an elderly fan. That speaks volumes. Love you ❤️

Thus, many Twitter users applauded Neeraj's humility and lauded the youngster's down-to-earth attitude. He has risen in stature in less than a year, however, the javelin thrower's simplicity remains intact.

Talking about Chopra's superb run in the Diamond Stockholm League, he returned with 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67m and 86.84m after his record-breaking throw in the first attempt.

“Today, I feel good and after the first throw, I thought I could throw even over the 90m today. But it is OK as I have more competitions coming this year. I am close to 90m now and I can throw it this year,” said Chopra after clinching silver. “Despite the fact that I did not win tonight, I feel very good because I did my best,” he added.