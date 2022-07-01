SIMPLY UNBELIEVABLE! Neeraj Chopra's national record-breaking throw at Stockholm Diamond League - WATCH

Neeraj Chopra continues to make waves in the sporting fraternity. Early in June, the 24-year-old superstar javelin thrower secured silver with his national record-breaking throw of 89.30 metres in the Paavo Nurmi Games, in Finland. On Thursday (June 30), Neeraj made heads turn once again by shattering the national record at Stockholm Diamond League courtesy of a throw of 89.94 metres.

By virtue of this, Chopra broke his previous record of 89.30 metres during the Paavo Nurmi Games. Eventually, the young star ended his run in the Diamond League campaign at the second spot, attaining a silver as Grenada's Anderson Peters ended at the first spot, with a throw of 90.31 metres in his third attempt.

Here's the video of Neeraj's spectacular throw, which was his first-ever attempt, where he broke the national record once again:

It felt amazing to be back on the Diamond League circuit and even better to get a new PB!

All the throwers put up a great show tonight for the crowd in Stockholm!



Next stop ➡️ Representing 🇮🇳 at the World Championships in Eugene pic.twitter.com/OpiXyrp4wv — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 30, 2022 ×

Chopra was in superb form throughout his six attempts in the Diamond Stockholm League. Thus, he ended with 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67m and 86.84m after his record-breaking throw in the opening round.

“Today, I feel good and after the first throw, I thought I could throw even over the 90m today. But it is OK as I have more competitions coming this year. I am close to 90m now and I can throw it this year,” said Chopra. “Despite the fact that I did not win tonight, I feel very good because I did my best,” he added.

For the unversed, the javelin thrower made his maiden Diamond League appearance in four years. In Zurich in August 2018, Chopra had ended at the fourth spot. Prior to that, he has taken part in seven Diamond League campaigns -- three in 2017 and four in 2018. The next Diamond League will be held in Monaco on August 10.

Chopra is surely in great form and is hell bent on not conceding the momentum ever since he helped India clinch its first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics during Tokyo 2020. He will next be seen in action in World Championships in Eugene, to be held from July 15-24.