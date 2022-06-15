Watch: Neeraj Chopra's historic throw at Paavo as golden boy breaks own national record

Neeraj Chopra recently impressed one and all in his first competitive event ten months after his historic gold-medal throw in the Tokyo Olympics last year. Taking part in the Paavo Nurmi Games, in Finland, Neeraj achieved a new high, setting up a new national record, and returned with a silver medal with a throw of 89.30 metres. Thus, the 24-year-old superstar also bettered his own previous national record of 88.07 meters which he had attained last year in March, in Patiala.

In his first attempt, Neeraj had a throw of 86.92 metres as he got off the mark in style. In only his second attempt, the youngster returned with a throw of 89.30, more than his gold-medal throw at Tokyo 2020. As soon as the javelin left his hands, the Indian star was sure about the distance it would reach and celebrated in style, as he did in Tokyo last year. Here's the video of Neeraj's recent blitz in Finland:

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra settles for a Silver Medal with a New National Record Throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.@afi We can see several performance hikes in various events this season. Hope for more further. @Adille1 @Media_SAI @SPORTINGINDIAtw pic.twitter.com/cBLg4Ke8nh — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 14, 2022 ×

After his second throw, Neeraj's following three attempts resulted in a foul before he finished with a couple of throws of 85.85 meters on the sixth and final attempts. Eventually, Neeraj settled for silver and finished behind favourite Oliver Helander, who achieved his best of 89.93 meters. On the other hand, Grenada`s world champion Anderson Peters settled for a bronze medal with a throw of 86.60 meters.

Thus, Neeraj continues to make rapid strides in his career and has not gotten complacent, by any means, after his success in Tokyo. After his historic achievement at the Paavo Nurmi Games, the youngster will now compete at the Kuortane Games in Finland and then head to Sweden for the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League.