De Zorzi, Ferreira ruled out of South Africa's T20 World Cup squad; Rickelton, Stubbs roped in

South Africa cricket team on Thursday (Jan 22) made two changes to their T20 World Cup squad as Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira were ruled out due to injury. South Africa, runners-up in the 2024 T20 World Cup, have now roped in Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs as replacement for the injured duo. South Africa will begin their T20 World Cup against Canada on Monday (Feb 9) as they are placed in Group D.

South Africa rope in replacements

De Zorzi has not progressed as expected in his rehabilitation from a right hamstring muscle tear sustained during the ODI series against India last month and will not be fit in time for the upcoming T20I series. As a result of his unavailability for the series and the need for continued rehabilitation, he will miss the upcoming marquee tournament in India and Sri Lanka. Ferreira, meanwhile, sustained a fracture of his left clavicle during a domestic T20 game in South Africa earlier this month.

In addition, David Miller suffered an adductor muscle injury on Monday while playing in South Africa's domestic T20 competition and will play no part in the T20I series. Cricket South Africa have confirmed that his availability for the T20 World Cup is subject to the outcome of a fitness test.

South Africa are placed in Group D of the T20 World Cup, where they will start their campaign against Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They will then face Afghanistan at the same venue on Feb 11. The Proteas then take on 2021 T20 World Cup runners-up New Zealand on Feb 14, while their group stage campaign comes to an end at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against the UAE on Feb 18.

South Africa's updated T20 World Cup squad

Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs.