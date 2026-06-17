/'Tonight we can dare to dream again': Keir Starmer rallies behind England ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Croatia

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says England can ‘dare to dream’ at the World Cup but is refusing to tempt fate by promising a Bank Holiday if the Three Lions lift the trophy. Starmer is set to watch England's opening World Cup clash against Croatia at Downing Street on Wednesday evening after returning from the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains.

Speaking about England's chances, Starmer said, “I’m not gonna jinx the World Cup but, you know, the last time we won the World Cup it was a Labour government. And so it’s absolutely clear that we only win World Cups under a Labour government. So let’s hope that this is the next opportunity. He’s got a great squad. This is going to be a good game tonight, probably the hardest in the group games this evening. We’re looking forward to seeing the starting lineup what it’s going to be. And don’t take it that the lineups in the friendlies are going to be the starting lineup for tonight.”

The Prime Minister, an Arsenal supporter, attended England’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain and believes the current squad can challenge for World Cup glory. “Tonight we can dare to dream again, because we have a brilliant three lions squad, packed with all the talent and experience to get that second star on the shirt,” Starmer said. “Like every England fan, I’ll be roaring on Thomas Tuchel, Harry Kane, and the entire England squad. Come on England!”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

We have a young group: Tuchel

Meanwhile, England manager Thomas Tuchel has dismissed suggestions of dramatically changing the team’s playing style despite the intense World Cup heat. Since taking charge in January 2025, Tuchel has emphasised the physical strengths of English football and believes England should continue to play with intensity and power.

The German coach has reflected that philosophy in his squad selections, favoring athleticism, strength and direct running in his 26-man World Cup squad. Discussing England’s approach, Tuchel said, “They want to be active with the ball. We have a young group. We have a courageous group. We have a brave group of players. So let's go for it. I mean, no-one guarantees you that we win. So we want to at least try it, our style and our belief."