/Social media erupts after Messi escapes red card for reckless challenge in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria

Lionel Messi stole the spotlight as Argentina started their FIFA World Cup title defence with a 3-0 win over Algeria in their Group J opener on Monday night. The Argentine captain scored a hat-trick, drawing level with Miroslav Klose's all-time FIFA World Cup scoring record of 16 goals. Messi opened the scoring in the 17th minute, a landmark strike that left the veteran forward visibly emotional. However, shortly after putting Argentina ahead, the 38-year-old found himself at the centre of controversy following a reckless challenge on Algeria defender Aissa Mandi.

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The referee awarded Algeria a free kick after Messi's studs-up tackle but chose not to issue a yellow card or any further disciplinary action. The decision quickly sparked debate among fans, many of whom felt the challenge warranted a red card.

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Social media erupted as supporters questioned the referee's leniency. "Clearest red card and he didn't even get a yellow for this, even after a VAR check. Lmao," post from one fan read.

In another post, a fan wrote: "Messi just got away with an absolutely disgusting challenge to an Algeria defenders leg."

"There's no way this isn't a red card. Even Messi himself realised the blunder he made. They didn't even give him a yellow," a baffled fan wrote. "Messi just got away with an absolutely DISGUSTING challenge to an Algeria defenders leg. Red card or not?", another user posted.

"Red card for Lionel Messi, oh sorry, not even a yellow card. The South Africans were awarded two red cards, even though one was not even a yellow card, while FIFA'S favourite, Messi, got a clean chit, such a shame," another wrote. Despite the controversy, Messi completed his hat-trick to secure all three points for Argentina and match Klose's historic World Cup goal tally.

Speaking on the achievement after the match, Messi downplayed the significance of the record. "It's an honour. Mbappe and Ronaldo are there, but those numbers don't mean anything. They're just statistics. Ronaldo is one of the greatest, and he's not in first place, so it's just one statistic," he said as quoted as saying by Argentine newspaper La Nacion.