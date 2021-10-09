Tom Moody's desire to become India's next head coach reason behind David Warner's fall from grace at SRH?

David Warner had a dramatic fall from grace at Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as he endured one of his worst seasons. From being sacked from captaincy to getting dropped from the playing XI, SRH's treatment of the star Australian batsman raised eyebrows throughout the league stage of the tournament which concluded on Friday (October 08).

Warner, who has been one of the most consistent run-getters in IPL over the years, was sacked from captaincy midway through the 2021 season. He was replaced by Kane Williamson as the captain of the side before being entirely dropped from the playing XI. He did feature in SRH's first couple of matches in the UAE leg of the tournament before being left out for the remainder of the season.

Several former cricketers and fans questioned SRH's treatment of their former captain, slamming the franchise's team management. Now, a report in Foxsports.com.au has claimed that SRH's Director of Cricket Tom Moody's desire to become the next head coach of the Indian cricket team can be one of the reasons behind Warner's fall from grace at the franchise.

The report claimed that Moody wants to replace Ravi Shastri as the next head coach of team India and has set his sight on the top post. The report also added that the owners of SRH are 'influential' figures in BCCI which might have prompted Moody to make the decision of benching Warner and giving Indian youngsters a chance in IPL 2021.

"It’s understood by foxsports.com.au the former World Cup-winner and well-travelled coach is eyeing the Indian coaching job, which is set to be vacated by Shastri following the impending T20 World Cup. Moody, who after a long stint as head coach of the Sunrisers, where together with Warner as his captain led them to glory in 2016, was replaced by former England coach Trevor Bayliss but later named as the franchise’s director of cricket," said the report.

"It’s believed the Sunrisers’ owners are influential figures in the BCCI, which could explain the decision to leave Warner out for their past half-a-dozen matches and turn to youth,’’ the report added.

Also Read: David Warner hints at SRH exit in emotional post: My family and I are going to miss you

Moody had applied for the India head coach post in the year 2019 when Shastri's contract was extended by the BCCI. Moody was the head coach of SRH for seven years from 2013 to 2019 and led the team to their only IPL title in 2016 with Warner as captain.

Trevor Bayliss replaced Moody as the head coach of SRH in 2020. However, in December 2020, the former Australian cricketer was named SRH's Director of Cricket. It remains to be seen if Moody will apply for the India head coach post after Shastri's exit post the T20 World Cup 2021.