David Warner hints at SRH exit in emotional post: My family and I are going to miss you

David Warner has had to endure a disastrous season with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Warner was sacked from captaincy midway through the season before being dropped from the playing XI in what has been one of the worst campaigns for him in the cash-rich league.

Warner was sacked from captaincy after SRH managed just one win in their first six games during the India leg of the IPL 2021 season. The Australian star was then dropped from the playing XI before making his comeback in the UAE leg of the tournament. In UAE, Warner played two games in the absence of Jonny Bairstow before being dropped from the playing XI completely due to his poor form.

Warner didn't even travel to the stadiums for a few games and was seen cheering for SRH from the stands in their game against Kolkata Knight Riders )KKR) earlier this week. Warner seems to be on his way out of SRH post the conclusion of the ongoing season and many were expecting the franchise to give him a farewell tonight in their final league game against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

However, Warner was not included in the playing XI against MI despite Kane Williamson missing the clash. Manish Pandey is leading the side in the absence of Williamson. Hinting at his SRH exit, Warner took to social media to post an emotional message for the fans.

"Thank You for the memories created. To all the fans, you have been a driving force for our team always to give 100%. I can’t thank you all enough for the support shown. It’s been a great ride. My family and I are going to miss you all!! #respect #cricket #hyderabad One last effort today," Warner wrote on Instagram.

Warner has so far played only eight matches in IPL 2021 this year and has managed to score only 195 runs for the franchise. The Aussie star is SRH's all-time leading run-getter in the IPL with 4014 runs. He remains the only captain to have led SRH to an IPL title in 2016.