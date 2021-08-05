Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh Phogat loses to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in Wrestling quarter-finals

India's medal prospect and the top seed in the opposition, Vinesh Phogat, is out of the race for gold.

Vinesh Phogat went 0-2 down as we head into the second minute.

The Indian got two points however Vanesa countered to get her lead back. it was 2-4.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics 2020: India end 41-year medal wait in men's hockey as they win bronze

Vanesa was solid at defense. The Indian attempted to attack however without much of any result.

The score is 5-2 for Vanesa Kaladzinskaya after 1st round.

Vinesh had only three minutes to return and take the round.

However, a phenomenal counter by Vanesa. She hung on and didn't let the Indian score. She then, at that point countered the move to win two points of her own.

Vanesa was leading 7-2.

It was deplorability for Vinesh Phogat. It was festivities for the Belarusian! She ruled the battle. With her last move, Vanesa gets her adversary onto the mat, sticks Vinesh's shoulders, and gets the triumph by fall.

ALSO READ: From PM Modi to Akshay Kumar: Congratulations pour in after India's historic win in hockey at Tokyo Olympics

Vinesh will recognize that her rival was superior to her all through the bout. Vanesa was on the attack and Vinesh just couldn't discover a response to the determined pressing factor.

Vinesh Phogat lost her quarter-last match against Vanesa Kaladzinskaya by fall. She was simply not adequate today. She got a solid beginning in the first round however the quarterfinals finished all expectations of a gold medal from the 26-year-old. She presently anticipates her destiny. Assuming Vanesa wins her semi-final round bout, Vinesh will contend in the repechage round, for a bronze medal.