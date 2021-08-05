From PM Modi to Akshay Kumar: Congratulations pour in after India's historic win in hockey at Tokyo Olympics

Indian men's hockey team has ended their 41-year wait to win a medal in the Olympics after they defeated Germany and won a bronze medal. The Men in Blue held their nerve to win a thrilling match and beat the Germans 5-4 at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team on scripting history and winning India the first medal in men's hockey since 1980. He tweeted: "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team."

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian.



Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport."

Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport

Here are some of the politicians who also congratulated the Indian team on a historic win.

Congratulations #TeamIndia🇮🇳.



A moment of immense pride and joy for every Indian that our Men's Hockey Team has won the Bronze Medal at #Tokyo2020. You have made the entire nation proud.

Brilliant in Blue 👏

Brilliant in Blue 👏

Congratulations Indian Men's #Hockey Team on the spectacular victory to give us an Olympic medal after 41 long years. This historic win at #Tokyo2020 will inspire generation of sportspersons. All the very best for future.

After 41 years wait..!

A golden moment for Indian Hockey and Indian Sports! Finally, long wait is over as India defeated Germany to win Hockey Men's Olympic Bronze medal at #Tokyo2020



India in complete celebration mood! Congratulations to our Hockey players !! #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RmeGOnCpBn — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 5, 2021 ×

Many sports icons took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian hockey team.

Chak De Fattey ! Burraaah

A landmark day for @TheHockeyIndia

Chak De Fattey ! Burraaah

A landmark day for @TheHockeyIndia

After being down 3-1, INDIA fights back to win the bronze medal match 5-3, a first Olympic medal in #Hockey after 40 years. Mazaa aa gaya

Congratulations 🇮🇳 . Bronze in Hockey after 41 yrs . What a game. Proud of Indian Hockey.

Many Bollywood superstars also congratulated the Indian team.

Wow!! Indian Men's Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match.