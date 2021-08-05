From PM Modi to Akshay Kumar: Congratulations pour in after India's historic win in hockey at Tokyo Olympics

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Aug 05, 2021, 09:16 AM(IST)

From PM Modi to Akshay Kumar: Congratulations pour in after historic win in Indian hockey at Tokyo Olympics Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

The Men in Blue held their nerve to win a thrilling match and beat the Germans 5-4 at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday. 

Indian men's hockey team has ended their 41-year wait to win a medal in the Olympics after they defeated Germany and won a bronze medal. The Men in Blue held their nerve to win a thrilling match and beat the Germans 5-4 at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday. 

ALSO READ: Tokyo 2020: India end 41-year medal wait in men's hockey as they win bronze

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team on scripting history and winning India the first medal in men's hockey since 1980. He tweeted: "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team."

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport."

Here are some of the politicians who also congratulated the Indian team on a historic win. 

Many sports icons took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian hockey team. 

Many Bollywood superstars also congratulated the Indian team. 

