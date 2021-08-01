Tokyo Olympics: Two Georgians have accreditations withdrawn over sightseeing trip

Tokyo games organisers said on Sunday (August 1) that they had revoked the accreditation of two Georgian athletes for violating measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Two male judokas, silver medallists Vazha Margvelashvili and Lasha Shavdatuashvili had their accreditation stripped after leaving the village to go sightseeing a day earlier. Their identities was revealed Kyodo new agency which cited a spokesperson for Georgia's Olympic committee.

A Japanese media report said the two had been seen near Tokyo Tower, a popular tourist destination, on Tuesday (July 27) night. Margvelashvili won his silver on Sunday (July 25), and Shavdatuashvili on Monday (July 26).

Speaking at a news conference on Sunday (August 1), Toshiro Muto, CEO of Tokyo 2020, said the Georgian embassy had apologised. He added that there had been minor violations of the playbook by others holding accreditation and had been issued with serious warnings.

This is the first time accreditation has been revoked since the start of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23. Without it a person cannot enter any Olympic facilities.

Residents of the athletes' village are not allowed to go out for non-Games related purposes.