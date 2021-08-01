Tokyo Olympics: 18 more Games-related COVID-19 cases reported, total at 259

The organising committee of Tokyo Olympics reported 18 more Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Sunday (August 1), bringing the total Games-linked number since July 1 to 259. The residents in Olympic host city Tokyo have also expressed concerns.

Among the total 18 cases, 11 are contractors, five are Olympics-linked officials and one is a volunteer, ANI reported citing Kyodo News. The report further stated that five cases are from abroad while 13 are residents of Japan. Also note that the total figures do not include cases announced by central and local governments.

The CEO of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee, Toshiro Muto said that the Games-related infections in Tokyo are within "expectations so far".

As quoted by ANI, Muto said, "We are conducting more than 30,000 tests every day, quickly isolating any positive cases and taking appropriate steps to prevent the virus from spreading. Having gone into these Olympics promising a safe and secure games for all participants, Tokyo residents and the Japanese people, I think we have been able to deal with COVID-19 measures at a level within expectations so far.

Amid spike in cases, the government has extended a state of emergency in the capital and expanded it to neighbouring prefectures. On July 30, Japan said that it will expand states of emergency to three prefectures near Olympic host Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka.

Locals in Tokyo have also expressed concerns about the surge in COVID-19 cases in Olympic host city. "Of course, I'm worried (about the rising number). There are also some people around me who have become infected," 28-year-old salesman Mikiharu Kobayashi told Reuters.

"It's not a good thing, but I feel like we have to live with it so rather than than being anxious and being unable to do anything, I think we just have to be careful while leading our daily lives," he added.

On Saturday (July 31), the metropolitan government said that cases in Tokyo surged to a record 4,058, exceeding 4,000 for the first time and overshadowing the Games.

(with inputs from agencies)