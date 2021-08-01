Tokyo 2020: Police investigate as athletes involved in 'drinking incident' in Olympic Village

The organisers of Tokyo Olympics 2020 are probing an incident related to athletes that were found "drinking alcohol" in the Olympic village. The incident is now been attended to by the police too. In a press conference, the CEO of Tokyo 2020 Toshiro Muto said that the athletes were caught drinking in a park in the athletes' village on Friday night.

During the presser, Muto said, "At the night of July 31 (later corrected to the night of July 30) multiple athletes and members of the delegation were at the park within the village and they were drinking alcohol."

He further added, "We are aware of this fact. Currently we are investigating the situation and based on the result we are to take appropriate action."

Muto also informed that the police were also there but it is still unclear that what action took. However, he refrained from giving out details about the names and number of athletes present at the scene.

As a precaution against the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the organisers said athletes were permitted to drink alcohol only in their rooms and only if they are alone. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Games have been affected as the events are taking place in Tokyo without spectators and athletes and Olympic visitors have remained in a "bubble" with regular testing for the virus.