Tokyo Olympics: 'Time for Chak De part 2,' quips women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne

Sjoerd Marijne, the head coach of the Indian women's hockey team quipped that it is "time for Chak De part 2" after narrowly missing out on the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He referred to a popular Bollywood movie 'Chak De! India', which is based on women's hockey in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan played the role of head coach, Kabir Khan.

After India's heartbreaking loss to Great Britain in the bronze medal match, SRK congratulated the Indian women's team and wrote, "all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory."

While re-tweeting Shah Rukh Khan's post, Marijne wrote, "Thank you @srk for all the love ! It's great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It's time for Chak De part 2, what say".

In a very close game, India lost 3-4 in the third-place match and missed out on a podium finish at the Tokyo Games, however, the Rani Rampal-led team has been hailed as they managed to record its best-ever finish at the Games.

"We did not win a medal, but I think we have won something bigger. We have made Indians proud again and we inspired millions of girls that dreams CAN come true as long as you work hard for it and believe it! Thanks for all the support!", wrote Marijne on his official Twitter handle.

He also shed some light on how to improve the game in future, he said, "Last match we played under pressure is almost 2 years ago in the Olympics qualifiers. They (women's hockey team) need more of these matches. And the only way I can think of is, organizing Hockey India League & tournaments."

"Let us hope that the stories of these women inspire the future generations," he added.