Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award renamed after hockey legend Dhyan Chand, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award has been renamed Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that it is "fitting" that nation's highest sporting honour will be named after the hockey legend Dhyan Chand.

Khel Ratna, which is the highest sporting honour of India, was launched in 1991-92. It is awarded annually and comprises a medallion, a certificate and a cash prize of ₹ 25 lakh.

"Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for India. It is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honour will be named after him," PM Modi tweeted.

I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views.



Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!



Dhyan Chand, whose career spanned over 20 years from 1926 to 1948, has been conferred with including India’s third highest civilian honour of Padma Bhushan in 1956. He won three Olympic golds for the country and his birthday is celebrated as National Sports Day.

The news comes a day after the Indian men's hockey team ended their campaign at Tokyo Olympics with a historic bronze medal. The men's team defeated Germany 5-4 to win the medal after 41 years. Not just the men's team, even the women's team completed their Tokyo run with the best finish ever.

PM Modi praised both men's and women's team. He wrote, "The exceptional performance of the Men’s and Women’s Hockey Team has captured the imagination of our entire nation. There is a renewed interest towards Hockey that is emerging across the length and breadth of India. This is a very positive sign for the coming times."