Tokyo Olympics Table Tennis: Sutirtha Mukherjee's campaign comes to an end after losing to high-ranked Fu Yu

It was a dream start in the first round of the Women's singles for Sutirtha Mukherjee and she would have liked to proceed with the form and join Manika Batra in the third round, however, lamentably for her, it wasn't to be as she bowed out to the World No. 55.

Fu Yu won the match in straight sets, 3-11, 3-11, 5-11, 5-11.

It started with a loss for her in the first game. Sutirtha appeared to be disrupted as she made many errors on return and lost the game in no time. Fu Yu won the set 11-3.

Sutirtha Mukherjee hoped to have discovered rhythm back in the second game yet that was distinctly for some second as she had no answers to whatever the 42-year-old, Fu Yu was throwing at her.

Fu Yu took the game with a scoreline of 3-11. The match appeared to have slipped away from Surirtha's hands as the third game was the same as the past two. Sutirtha had no answer and appeared to be perplexed. Fu Yu took the game, 11-5.