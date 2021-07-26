Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal storms to the pre-quarterfinals in Table Tennis men's singles

Following a helpless trip on Day 2, India expected a superior execution from their competitors on the third day of the Olympics.

It was a brilliant beginning to Day 3 as India's first Olympic fencer Bhavani Devi conveyed a success on debut to reach Round of 32. Indian men's archery team containing Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai advanced to the quarterfinals.

Sharath Kamal took on Portugal's Tiago Apolonia and won the game 4-2 in the Table tennis men's singles round 2.

First Set

Tiago Apolonia dominated the first match against Sharath Kamal 11-2. The Indian's receiving was poor in the initial set, with him neglecting to peruse Tiago's serve.

Second Set

Subsequent to losing the first game 11-2, Sharath Kamal won the second 11-8. The match was evened out at 1-1. The second set was a ruling set by Sharath Kamal, who took the initial five points straight. Tiago saved two game points yet he was unable to beat the Indian paddler.

Third Set

Making something happen in the match, Sharath Kamal dominated the third match 11-5. Subsequent to parting with the first game rapidly to his adversary, the Indian veteran discovered his rhythm back.

Fourth Set

Tiago Apolonia discovered an answer for Sharath Kamal's spin, tied it up with an amazing forehand to take the fourth game 11-9. It was an exciting fourth set, where the two players were in a dead heat until the end. Apolonia retaliated in the fourth game to make it 2-2 against Sharath Kamal.

Fifth Set

Sharath Kamal glanced more confident about the fifth set after getting off to a decent beginning. Tiago Apolonia appeared to have been outsmarted by the Indian veteran. The Indian table tennis star progressed to the third round.

Sixth Set

The two players created power, coordinated with one another went for a shot. It was a top set where Sharath Kamal where he outdid his adversary.

Sharath Kamal won the game 4-2 after six sets in his best of seven encounters.