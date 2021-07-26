Tokyo Olympics: Indian men's team advance to quarter-finals of Archery team event

India men's group of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai went head to head against Kazakhstan's Abdullin Ilfat, Gankin Denis, and Musssayev Sanzhar in an elimination Men's group match

Men's team archery: Set 1

India = 55; Kazakhstan = 54

India won the first set and took 2 points.

Men's team archery: Set 2

India - 52; Kazakhstan - 51

India won the second Set. Took 2 points. India lead 4-0 Kazakhstan

Men's team archery: Set 3

India - 56; Kazakhstan - 57

Kazakhstan won the third Set. Took 2 points. Score: 4-2

Men's team archery: Set 4

Set 4: India - 55; Kazakhstan - 54

India won the match and reached the quarterfinals.

Final Score: India 6 - Kazakhstan 2

The men's archery team of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav beat Kazakhstan to progress to the quarterfinals where they will meet Korea.