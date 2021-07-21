Tokyo Olympics: Situation worsens amid raging COVID-19 pandemic as cases rise to 67

Coronavirus cases among Olympic representatives are on the ascent and around 15% of those are unvaccinated, provoking admonitions from medical specialists about potential far-reaching influences in case the world's biggest game doesn't brace down on infection transmission.

Set to start on Friday with the opening ceremony, the Tokyo-based Olympic games were promoted as safe from any danger by organizers, however, have so far been tormented by pandemic among competitors, hotel workers, and others associated with the event and those partaking have not been vaccinated.

A total of 67 cases have been recognized among those certified for the Games since most competitors and authorities started showing up on July 1, authorities said on Tuesday. The top of the Tokyo arranging panel didn't preclude dropping the event completely if cases started to spike.

"You're now introducing risk factors from elsewhere," Dr. Nitin Mohan, a public health consultant, revealed to CBC News.

"Somewhere there will be a breaking point."

A coach with Uganda's crew tests positive on landing in Narita air terminal and is isolated at an administration-assigned facility. The remainder of the group heads by transport for their host city, Izumisano, close to Osaka in western Japan.

Seven staff at a hotel in Hamamatsu, focal Japan, where many Brazilian competitors are remaining, test positive, a city official says.

Eight competitors from the Kenya women's rugby crew are named close contacts after a positive Covid case is found on their trip to Tokyo, says an authority with the southwestern city of Kurume, where they were set to hold an instructional course.

Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur tests positive for COVID-19 preceding his takeoff for Tokyo, the Australian Olympic Committee says.

An individual from the Nigerian Olympics appointment is in a medical clinic subsequent to testing positive at Narita air terminal, as per media reports.

JULY 17 - Fifteen people test positive for the virus, the organizers say, including the first case at the athletes' village - a visitor from abroad involved in organizing the Games. The rest are two members of the media, seven contractors, and five members of the Games personnel.

JULY 18 - Ten people, including two South African male soccer players staying at the athletes' village, tested positive for the virus, organizers say. This is the first time athletes have been found positive within the village. The others are one athlete under a 14-day quarantine period, one member of the media, one contractor, and five Games personnel.

JULY 19 - Three people - one member of the Games personnel, one member of the media, and one contractor - tested positive for the virus, organizers say. Twenty-one people in the South African soccer delegation are categorized as close contacts, following positive test results for two soccer players from that country. The number of close contacts is later revised down to 18.

Those identified as close contacts can still take part in the competition if they are found negative in a test conducted within six hours of the start of their event.

An alternate on the U.S. women's gymnastics team tests positive and another alternate is close contact, USA Gymnastics said. They remain at the team's training camp just east of Tokyo.

JULY 20 - Nine people, including one athlete staying at the Olympic village, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the organizers say. The other eight were a volunteer worker, a member of the Games personnel, and six contractors. (According to Reuters)

Four competitors have tested positive up until this point — out of the 11,000 contenders expected to remain in the Olympic town — while whole groups have been affected by potential openings.

In one occurrence, the initial six individuals from Brazil's judo crew who had arrived in Tokyo were constrained into segregation after COVID-19 cases were found among the staff at an inn where they are remaining in Hamamatsu, southwest of Tokyo while standing by to contend.

"Tokyo is undergoing a surge, and to bring in people from all over, with all the different challenges they have, into a country and a city that's already having its own challenges that's definitely not a public health move. Still, if the Games can maintain fairly high restrictions, he said the event should be able to avoid becoming a "total disaster," said Dr. Andrew Morris.

A few cases among members are not out of the ordinary, Morris said, however, the possibility of the Olympics fuelling a mass-transmission superspreader occasion is improbable.

"If there is, it's going to be breaches of protocol in the Athletes' Village," he added.