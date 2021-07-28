Tokyo Olympics, Archery: Pravin Jadhav knocks out World no. 2 Galsan Bazarzhapov in 1st round

The archery events threw a few shocks. Teen sensation Kim De Jeok of Korea, fifth seed Hiroki Muto of Japan, and eighth seed Dutchman Sjef van der Berg being wiped out.

A lot of talks have been going on the conditions as well, particularly with a storm moving towards Japan.

The Indian archers began a losing note with Tarundeep Rai losing his round of 32 against Israel's Itay Shanny in the men's individual archery contest. Itay Shanny crushed Tarundeep Rai in a shoot-off after the scores were level towards the end of the fifth set.

ALSO READ: Tropical Storm Nepartak makes landfall in Japan

Pravin Jadhav by a long shot the best Indian archer in the positioning round, completing 31st with 656 points, ahead of Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai.

Pravin Jadhav began well with a 10 at 207 kmph speed.

Set 1 Pravin 2 - Bazarzhapov 0

Pravin:10, 9, 10 (29)

Bazarzhapov: 9, 9, 9 (27)

Set 2 Pravin 2 - Bazarzhapov 0

Pravin:9, 9, 10 (28)

Bazarzhapov: 10, 10, 7 (27)

Set 3 Pravin 2 - Bazarzhapov 0

Pravin:9, 9, 10 (28)

Bazarzhapov: 8, 7, 9 (24)

Pravin Jadhav has been probably the best archer for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Among the three Indian male archers, he arose on top in the ranking round.



A lot of came in as an integral factor here. Pravin Jadhav's certainty, steadiness, ability and all the more significantly adjusting to conditions.

Pravin Jadhav won the third set 28-24 and breezes into the next round.