Tokyo Olympics, Archery: Pravin Jadhav knocks out World no. 2 Galsan Bazarzhapov in 1st round

Pravin Jadhav has been probably the best archer for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Among the three Indian male archers, he arose on top in the ranking round.
The archery events threw a few shocks. Teen sensation Kim De Jeok of Korea, fifth seed Hiroki Muto of Japan, and eighth seed Dutchman Sjef van der Berg being wiped out.
A lot of talks have been going on the conditions as well, particularly with a storm moving towards Japan.
The Indian archers began a losing note with Tarundeep Rai losing his round of 32 against Israel's Itay Shanny in the men's individual archery contest. Itay Shanny crushed Tarundeep Rai in a shoot-off after the scores were level towards the end of the fifth set.
Pravin Jadhav by a long shot the best Indian archer in the positioning round, completing 31st with 656 points, ahead of Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai.
Pravin Jadhav began well with a 10 at 207 kmph speed.
Pravin:10, 9, 10 (29)
Bazarzhapov: 9, 9, 9 (27)
Pravin:9, 9, 10 (28)
Bazarzhapov: 10, 10, 7 (27)
Pravin:9, 9, 10 (28)
Bazarzhapov: 8, 7, 9 (24)
A lot of came in as an integral factor here. Pravin Jadhav's certainty, steadiness, ability and all the more significantly adjusting to conditions.
Pravin Jadhav won the third set 28-24 and breezes into the next round.