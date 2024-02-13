Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has officially opened a new chapter off-course after his recent split with Nike. Woods, the winner of a record 82 official PGA Tour events has stitched a new partnership with TaylorMade to launch Sun Day Red on Monday (Feb 12), having ended his 27-year association with Nike. During the ceremony on Monday, he also revealed the new logo that will feature a tiger instead of his trademark “TW” when he takes guard at the Riviera in the PGA Genesis Invitational later this week. It started with a passion. The passion of competing. Of competing against ourselves. The field. The course. Life. Out of that passion, @SunDayRed rises.



Start your journey with us: https://t.co/MOv7rk5dYT pic.twitter.com/3aQWBHhIci — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 13, 2024 × Woods unveils Sun Day Red

The new "lifestyle brand" was officially unveiled before the 15-time major champion returned to competitive action. The new brand is embossed in red attire with a tiger logo featured on it to highlight his initials. The news came as a shocker for many sports and golf fans who had seen the legendary PGA champion associated with Nike for the longest time. Interestingly, the colour red has a close connection with Woods as he usually dons it during the final rounds on Sunday on a PGA tour. According to Woods’ mother, Kultida, Red is a powerful colour in her homeland of Thailand.

Woods has been facing injury worries in recent times and is yet to compete in 2024. He withdrew in the third round of Masters 2023 due to plantar fasciitis and underwent season-ending right ankle surgery two weeks later.

For the past two decades, Woods and Nike have been synonymous with each other, from when he went pro in 1996, to winning his first major tournament in 11 years in 2019.

In 1996, Nike even launched the iconic ‘Hello World’ commercial, based on Woods' professional debut, where he started the presser with, “I guess, hello world, huh?”

ALSO READ | Blow to Multan Sultans as Reece Topley ruled out of PSL 2024; IPL participation under dark cloud

Tiger's split with Nike

On Jan 9 this year, Woods officially brought to an end his partnership with Nike, ending the 27-year association with the American sportswear company. “Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods wrote on X.