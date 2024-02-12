Blow to Multan Sultans as Reece Topley ruled out of PSL 2024; IPL participation under dark cloud

England seamer and shorter-format specialist Reece Topley is ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), further casting doubts over his participation for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League season 17, starting mid-March.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided against allotting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Topley, who is suffering from niggle. Alongside him, Pakistan lanky seamer Ihsanullah will also miss PSL 2024 due to a long-standing elbow injury.

Per the latest reports, Topley’s injury is not that serious, but ECB’s call to deny him an NOC is on the line to protect him for the T20 World Cup later this year (in June) in the West Indies and the USA. While Topley hasn't played in the PSL, he featured in the recently-concluded SA20 season for Durban Super Giants, picking nine wickets from as many matches, with 4/39 his best figures.

Following receiving news of Topley remaining unavailable this season, Multan Sultans wanted to replace him with South Africa quick Nandre Burger; however, Cricket South Africa informed them that the emerging seamer would not get the NOC.

The PSL franchise then thought of picking either England fast bowler Ollie Stone or Sri Lanka’s pace spearhead Dushmantha Chameera as his replacement. Chameera injured his left quadriceps during the second ODI against Afghanistan and ruled out of the series.

Meanwhile, the latest edition of the PSL gets underway on Sunday (Feb 17). Multan Sultans reached the summit clash on the last two occasions, going down to eventual winners Lahore Qalandars both times.

ECB saving pacers for World Cup

The defending T20 champions, England, are taking every measure possible to ensure their best bowlers remain fit in time for the marquee event later this year.

Besides Topley, ECB also pulled out Mark Wood from IPL 2024, with his franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bringing in Gabba hero Shamar Joseph as his replacement.