'This dress is so bad': Bianca Andreescu criticises Nike after wadrobe gaffe at US Open, apologises later

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu slammed Nike after suffering a wardrobe gaffe during her round 1 clash against Harmony Tan in US Open 2022 on Monday. Andreescu was left in a spot of bother after windy conditions on the court forced her to approach the chair umpire for an extra break to change her dress.

The Canadian star went on to defeat Tan 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 to progress to the second round with a comfortable victory. However, the game was marred with drama as continuous winds ket blowing Andreescu's skirt away and left her disgruntled as she asked the umpire if she can go and change.

However, before leaving the court to change her dress, Andreescu confirmed the break would not be counted as the one allotted bathroom break to each player. As she approached the umpire, she was heard blaming Nike for her 'bad dress' calling it the sponsor's fault.

"Will this not count as one of my changeovers? I mean it's not my fault, it's Nike's fault," she told the chair umpire.

"This dress is so, so bad... I need to go (change), this is really bad," she explained.

BIANCA ANDREESCU EVERYONE Tell em Bibi tell emmm! pic.twitter.com/qKHxQDQ6dk — blah (@jumpintoclouds) August 29, 2022 ×

Also Read: 'Going to stay vague' - Serena Williams opens up on possible retirement after first-round win at US Open 2022

The 22-year-old had arrived in a navy blue skirt before the forced break and returned in a different Nike outfit, this time ditching the skirt for a top to get the proceedings underway once again against Tan. The Canadian star later went on to reveal the dress was causing problems on her forehands and also apologised for her outburst against Nike.

"It was just bothering me on some forehands. I just felt like it was kind of coming up a bit. Obviously, the wind didn't help," Andreescu told reporters after her surprising outfit request during the game sparked confusion.

"But I meant no disrespect with what I said to the umpire. I was trying to convince him to not take away that washroom break because I know we only get two. He was very nice to say it was totally okay.

"I could have definitely used a different choice of wording. So I apologize to anyone I disrespected. I love Nike and I hope I can be with them for the rest of my life," she added.

Also Read: Serena Williams makes grand entry at US Open, daughter Olympia clicks pictures of tennis star - WATCH

Andreescu, who won the US Open title in 2019, had a comfortable outing against Tan, who had risen to prominence after defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon earlier this year. A former world no.4, Andreescu will take on Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round as she aims for her second US Open crown this year.