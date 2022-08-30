'Going to stay vague' - Serena Williams opens up on possible retirement after first-round win at US Open 2022

Serena opens up on possible retirement after first-round win at US Open Photograph:( AFP )
Serena Williams opened up on her potential retirement after winning her first-round clash at US Open 2022. She continued to remain 'vague' about it and her statement has gone viral.
Serena Williams had dropped a major hint about her retirement in an article on Vogue last month. Since then, the tennis fraternity is gearing up to bid farewell to one of the greatest players ever. Serena -- a winner of 23 Grand Slam titles -- faced Danka Kovinic in her opening round match at the US Open 2022 edition on Tuesday (August 30) at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium.
As soon as Serena came to the court, she was welcomed by a thunderous response from the spectators who came in large numbers to cheer for her. Even her daughter Olympia was present in the stands and clicked pictures of her mother who made a grand entry infront of her home fans. After easily going past Kovinic -- 6-3, 6-3 -- the American superstar was asked whether the US Open will be her final tournament in her glittering career. Much to the surprise of her fans, Serena said in an on-court interview, "I’m going to stay vague, because you never know."
"At this point, honestly, everything is a bonus for me, I feel. It’s good that I was able to get this under my belt.... I’m just not even thinking about that. I’m just thinking about this moment. I think it’s good for me just to live in the moment now. Just keep supporting me as long as I’m here," she further asserted.
The former world number one added, "I just want people to think how hard one tried and it is so important to give your all no matter what obstacles you face. I have had ups and downs but no matter what you are going through out there, I just want people to be inspired. I am from Compton, California - and I made it."
For now, Serena will be eyeing her 24th Grand Slam title -- which will she her level with Margaret Court (24) with the most-ever titles in singles -- by winning the US Open. If she calls it quits from the sport post the tournament, it will be a fitting end to what has been a sensational and inspiring career.
Will Serena battle her poor form and clinch the title? Only time will tell...