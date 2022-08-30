'Going to stay vague' - Serena Williams opens up on possible retirement after first-round win at US Open 2022

Serena Williams had dropped a major hint about her retirement in an article on Vogue last month. Since then, the tennis fraternity is gearing up to bid farewell to one of the greatest players ever. Serena -- a winner of 23 Grand Slam titles -- faced Danka Kovinic in her opening round match at the US Open 2022 edition on Tuesday (August 30) at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium.

As soon as Serena came to the court, she was welcomed by a thunderous response from the spectators who came in large numbers to cheer for her. Even her daughter Olympia was present in the stands and clicked pictures of her mother who made a grand entry infront of her home fans. After easily going past Kovinic -- 6-3, 6-3 -- the American superstar was asked whether the US Open will be her final tournament in her glittering career. Much to the surprise of her fans, Serena said in an on-court interview, "I’m going to stay vague, because you never know."