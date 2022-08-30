US Open: Serena Williams makes grand entry during R1, daughter Olympia clicks pictures of tennis star - WATCH

Serena Williams dropped a major retirement hint last month, in an article on Vogue, by revealing that she is evolving away from the game. Williams, a winner of 23 Grand Slams, entered the US Open 2022 edition -- which is considered to be her last appearance at a major event -- and received a rousing welcome on the court while facing Danka Kovinic on Tuesday (August 30).

Coming on court at the Grand Slam event at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium, Serena was welcomed by a jam-packed crowd which also included her daughter Olympia. As soon as she entered the court, she was lauded by the crowd who came in large numbers to cheer for the American superstar. It is to be noted that the 40-year-old Serena had won her first-ever Grand Slam in the US Open -- back in 1999 -- and, hence, she will like to sign off on a high infront of the home crowd.

"Now that is an entrance,@serenawilliams," the official Twitter handle of the US Open shared the special moment of Serena's entry, where her daughter was thrilled to see her mother and took pictures of her arrival at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Talking about Serena's first-round clash, she outclassed Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 to storm ahead in the showpiece event. After the match, she made a big claim on her retirement.

"I`ve always just got to do the best that I can," Williams told the audience during her on-court interview. "I feel so comfortable on this court and in front of everyone here. When I step out on the court I just want to do the best that I can do on that particular day," she said. Further, Serena was asked during her post-match news conference if this US Open would be her last tournament, and the former World No. 1 said "I`ve been pretty vague about it. I`m going to stay vague because you never know," according to the Washington Post.