/US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner books another final date with Carlos Alcaraz, beats Auger Aliassime in semis

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will yet again cross paths as the two will meet in the final of the 2025 US Open on Sunday (Sep 7). Top seed Sinner dispatched Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to book a place in his fifth straight major final as he looks to defend his US Open crown. On the other hand, Alcaraz got the better of 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic to book his place in Sunday’s showdown clash.

Sinner on a role

Having reached the final of the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, Sinner needed another win on Friday (Saturday early morning in India) to complete the set of major finals in 2025. He faced little resistance against Auger-Aliassime, who was seeded 25th in the tournament. The Italian opened his account at the Arthur Ashe Stadium by dropping only one game in the opening set. However, it was a completely different story in the second set when Auger-Aliassime bounced back.

The Canadian would win the second set 6-3, reaching parity in the contest. However, the top seed again showcased his talent, holding on to his serve on and breaking Auger-Aliassime twice to pocket the third set.

The fourth set did have a good fight between the two, but Sinner capitalised on the only break he received in the fourth game of the set. He held on to his serve and ultimately won the match to book a fifth consecutive major final. Sinner’s run includes three wins and a defeat, which came in the French Open final, where he had match points.

Carlos Alcaraz awaits in final

For the third straight major final, it will be Alcaraz against Sinner after the Spaniard got the better of Novak Djokovic in the semis. In another one-sided contest, Alcaraz beat Djokovic 6-4, 7-6, 6-2 to book his place in the final. This means Alacraz and Sinner will meet in a third major final, all on different surfaces in 2025.