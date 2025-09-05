/US Open 2025 semi-final: Check Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head record, match details and live streaming in India

Carlos Alcaraz will face a big challenge at the 2025 US Open on Friday (September 5) as he goes up against Novak Djokovic in the semifinals at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. It’s a clash between two past champions. Djokovic, now 38, has lifted the US Open trophy four times, while Alcaraz claimed his first trophy in 2022. The two have earlier met eight times, and Djokovic is leading their rivalry 5-3. Interestingly, all of Djokovic’s wins (three) over Alcaraz have come on hard courts.

Head-to-head record between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Matches played - 8

Novak Djokovic - 5 wins

Carlos Alcaraz - 3 wins



Past meetings between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic

2025 Australian Open, Quarterfinal - Djokovic won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

2024 Paris Olympics, Final - Djokovic won 7-6(3), 7-6(2)

2024 Wimbledon, Final - Alcaraz won 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4)

2023 ATP Finals, Semifinal - Djokovic won 6-3, 6-2

2023 Cincinnati Masters, Final - Djokovic won 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4)

2023 Wimbledon, Final - Alcaraz won 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

2023 Roland Garros, Semifinal - Djokovic won 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

2022 Madrid Open, Semifinal - Alcaraz won 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5)





How many times has Novak Djokovic won the US Open, Australian Open and Wimbledon title?

Novak Djokovic has four US Open titles to his name (2011, 2015, 2018 and 2023). He has also won ten titles at the Australian Open and seven titles at the Wimbledon.

Also Read - McIlroy wants European Ryder Cup team to learn crowd handling from Djokovic

How many times has Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open, Australian Open and Wimbledon title?

Carlos Alcaraz has only one US title to his name (2022). He has also won two titles at the Wimbledon.

What happened in the last match between Alcaraz vs Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic has beaten Alcaraz in their last two encounters (2025 Australian Open quarterfinal and 2024 Paris Olympics final).

'

When is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic US Open semifinal?

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m. local (New York) | 12:30 a.m. IST (Sept 6 in India)

Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York

Where to watch Djokovic vs Alcaraz US Open 2025 semi-final live in India