/US Open 2025 semi-final: Check Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head record, match details and live streaming in India

As Novak Djokovic sets eyes on the another grand slam, Carlos Alcaraz will look to end his streak. Lets have a look at all the details you need to know about the match.
Carlos Alcaraz will face a big challenge at the 2025 US Open on Friday (September 5) as he goes up against Novak Djokovic in the semifinals at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. It’s a clash between two past champions. Djokovic, now 38, has lifted the US Open trophy four times, while Alcaraz claimed his first trophy in 2022. The two have earlier met eight times, and Djokovic is leading their rivalry 5-3. Interestingly, all of Djokovic’s wins (three) over Alcaraz have come on hard courts.
Novak Djokovic has four US Open titles to his name (2011, 2015, 2018 and 2023). He has also won ten titles at the Australian Open and seven titles at the Wimbledon.
Carlos Alcaraz has only one US title to his name (2022). He has also won two titles at the Wimbledon.
Novak Djokovic has beaten Alcaraz in their last two encounters (2025 Australian Open quarterfinal and 2024 Paris Olympics final).
