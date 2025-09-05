Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula to enter US Open 2025 women's singles final. Sabalenka, who had won US Open 2024 by beating Pegula in the final, won the semi-final 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. She will now face Amanda Anisimova who beat Naomi Osaka 6(4)-7(7), (7)-6(3), 6-3 to book a place in her maiden US Open final. Sabalenka is one of the favorites to win the title after she lost in the Wimbledon 2025 semis to Anisimova. She had also reached French Open 2025 final but lost to Coco Gauff and had lost the Australia Open 2025 final to Madison Keys.

Also Read - McIlroy wants European Ryder Cup team to learn crowd handling from Djokovic

Anisimova continues dream run

Add WION as a Preferred Source

America Amanda Anisimova, who had once taken a break from tennis due to mental health, has been on a dream run ever since making a comeback to professional tennis in 2024. While the last year wasn't very fruitful, the American has delivered some great performances since Wimbledon 2025. Anisimova had beaten Sabalenka in the Championship 2025 semis to reach her maiden final but lost 6-0, 6-0 to Iga Swiatek. At US Open 2025, Anisimova avenged her loss by beating Swiatek in the semis and would be hoping to do the same against Sabalenka in the final at the year's last major.

Sabalenka aims to break slam final curse