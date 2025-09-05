Google Preferred
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 10:42 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 10:47 IST
Sabalenka vs Anisimova in US Open 2025 women's singles final Photograph: (AFP)

US Open 2025: Aryna Sabaleka beat Jessica Pegula in first women's singles semis to enter the second consecutive final at Flushing Meadows. She will face Amanda Anisimova in the final who beat Naomi Osaka in the second women's singles semi-final.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula to enter US Open 2025 women's singles final. Sabalenka, who had won US Open 2024 by beating Pegula in the final, won the semi-final 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. She will now face Amanda Anisimova who beat Naomi Osaka 6(4)-7(7), (7)-6(3), 6-3 to book a place in her maiden US Open final. Sabalenka is one of the favorites to win the title after she lost in the Wimbledon 2025 semis to Anisimova. She had also reached French Open 2025 final but lost to Coco Gauff and had lost the Australia Open 2025 final to Madison Keys.

Anisimova continues dream run

America Amanda Anisimova, who had once taken a break from tennis due to mental health, has been on a dream run ever since making a comeback to professional tennis in 2024. While the last year wasn't very fruitful, the American has delivered some great performances since Wimbledon 2025. Anisimova had beaten Sabalenka in the Championship 2025 semis to reach her maiden final but lost 6-0, 6-0 to Iga Swiatek. At US Open 2025, Anisimova avenged her loss by beating Swiatek in the semis and would be hoping to do the same against Sabalenka in the final at the year's last major.

Sabalenka aims to break slam final curse

The Belarusian, who has reached three out of four grand slam finals this year, will be looking to break the losing streak in the title clash. A win at the Flushing Meadows will make Sabalenka first women's player to defend the US Open title since Serena Williams won it three times consecutively from 2012 to 2014. Sabalenka has won three grand slams in her career and last of it came in US Open 2024. Since then, the 27-year-old has made it to four of the last five grand slams played.

