Osaka says she 'doesn't feel sad and it's weird' after US Open semis loss vs Anisimova

Former US Open women's singles champion Naomi Osaka had a great run at the US Open 2025 until home girl Amanda Anisimova ended it in semis on Thursday (Sep 4). The former champ had started the match well by winning the first set but then lost the next two and found herself out of the tournament. This was the first time Osaka was playing in a grand slam semi-final since 2021 also the year she won last of her four slams in Australia Open.

Osaka reacts to semis loss vs Anisimova in US Open

Osaka, who had earlier made heads turn with her stylish dress, roses in ponytail and Labubu doll, was looking in fine touch when the match against Anisimova started. The first set, though it went into the tie-breaker, was in favour of Osaka, who won it 7(7)-6(4). The second set also went into the tie-breaker but this time the American won it 7(7)-6(3). In the third and decisive set, Osaka seemed to run out of steam as Anisimova took the game, set and match 6-3.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After the loss, Osaka said told reporters: "I don't feel sad, it's really weird. Well, it's not weird because I just feel that I did the best that I could. And, honestly it's kind of inspiring for me because it makes me just want to train and try to get better and hopefully just give it my best shot again and see what happens. I think I can't be mad or upset at myself."

Anisimova gets a chance at Wimbledon loss redemption