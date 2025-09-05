US Open 2025 final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head record and last five matches

Defending champion and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on American star Amanda Anisimova at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday (Sep 7) in the US Open 2025 women's singles final. This exciting match comes just months after their high-stakes battle at Wimbledon, where Anisimova defeated Sabalenka in the semifinals to reach her first final at SW19. Sabalenka will now be looking to avenge that Wimbledon loss, while Anisimova is aiming to make up for her defeat in the final at the All England Club.

Tough semi-finals for Aryna and Amanda

Earlier, in the US Open semifinals, Aryna Sabalenka came from a set down to defeat No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula in three three-set battle (4-6, 6-4,6-3). Amanda Anisimova also showed great temperament, rallying from a set down to beat Japan’s Naomi Osaka 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 on Arthur Ashe Stadium. With both players coming through tough semifinals, the stage is perfectly set for a thrilling final.

Head-to-head records

Out of their nine total matches, Amanda Anisimova leads the head-to-head against Aryna Sabalenka with a 6–3 record.

Last-five encounters

In the Wimbledon 2025 semifinals on grass, Amanda Anisimova defeated Aryna Sabalenka in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. At the 2025 Roland Garros Round of 16, played on clay, Aryna Sabalenka won against Anisimova with a straight-sets victory, 7-5, 6-3. In the 2024 Toronto quarterfinals on hard court, Amanda Anisimova beat Sabalenka 6-4, 6-2. During the 2024 Australian Open Round of 16, Aryna Sabalenka claimed a solid win over Anisimova, 6-3, 6-2. In the 2022 Rome quarterfinals on clay, Sabalenka came from a set down to defeat Anisimova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

