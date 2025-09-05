US Open 2025 final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head record and last five matches

As the stage is set for an epic clash in US Open 2025 women's singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, here’s a look at the head-to-head record and last five meetings between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova.
Defending champion and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on American star Amanda Anisimova at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday (Sep 7) in the US Open 2025 women's singles final. This exciting match comes just months after their high-stakes battle at Wimbledon, where Anisimova defeated Sabalenka in the semifinals to reach her first final at SW19. Sabalenka will now be looking to avenge that Wimbledon loss, while Anisimova is aiming to make up for her defeat in the final at the All England Club.
Earlier, in the US Open semifinals, Aryna Sabalenka came from a set down to defeat No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula in three three-set battle (4-6, 6-4,6-3). Amanda Anisimova also showed great temperament, rallying from a set down to beat Japan’s Naomi Osaka 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 on Arthur Ashe Stadium. With both players coming through tough semifinals, the stage is perfectly set for a thrilling final.
Out of their nine total matches, Amanda Anisimova leads the head-to-head against Aryna Sabalenka with a 6–3 record.
With the final just around the corner, Sabalenka wants to prove she’s still the queen of New York and is aiming to defend the title, while Anisimova is looking to take her first Grand Slam title after falling just short at Wimbledon.