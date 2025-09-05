/Who holds the record for most consecutive US Open men’s singles titles?

The US Open is one of the four prestigious Grand Slam tennis tournaments, held annually in Flushing Meadows, New York. It attracts the world’s best players, competing for one of the most prestigious titles in the sport of tennis. Winning consecutive US Open Men’s Singles titles is a rare and remarkable achievement that showcases dominance on hard courts.

The record for the most consecutive US Open Men’s Singles titles is held by Richard Sears, an American player from the amateur era of tennis. Sears won seven straight titles from 1881 to 1887. In the Open era, which began in 1968, the record is held by Roger Federer, who won five consecutive titles from 2004 to 2008.

Richard's US Open Streak

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Richard Sears kicked off his incredible run by beating William E. Glyn 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 in 1881 and kept the momentum going, defeating Clarence M. Clark 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 in 1882. He then outplayed James Dwight 6-2, 6-0, 9-7 in 1883 and took down Howard A. Taylor 6-0, 1-6, 6-0, 6-2 the next year. Sears continued his streak by winning against Godfrey M. Brinley 6-3, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 in 1885, R. Livingston Beeckman 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in 1886, and finally Henry W. Slocum Jr. 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 in 1887, making history with seven straight titles.

Federer US Open Streak