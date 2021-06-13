Tennis: Novak Djokovic scripts history with 19th Grand Slam in thrilling French Open final

Novak Djokovic on Sunday won his 19th Grand Slam title while becoming the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice as he turned the tables from two sets down to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Roland Garros final.

The world number one won the summit clash 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 over the 22-year-old Greek who was playing in his first Slam final.

Djokovic, now 34, is just one Grand Slam away from equaling the all-time record of 20 majors, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, whom he defeated in the four-hour-long and gruelling semi-final.

Tsitsipas recovered from a breakdown to clinch the opening set in a thrilling tiebreak before quickly sealing the second set.

However, Djokovic found his rhythm at the right time and started to stamp his authority in the third set. As the clock ticked past, Tsitsipas requested the trainer to massage his lower back. The move backfired as Djokovic ramped through the fourth set, almost unchallenged.

The Serbian ace decisively broke for a 2-1 lead in the decider as the 34-year-old secured the win in four hours and 11 minutes, making him the first man since tennis turned professional in 1968 to win all four Grand Slam titles at least twice.

In total, Djokovic played around 20 hours of tennis in the Roland Garros as he continues to leave fans in awe.

Djokovic now has 84 career titles in total while Sunday's win pushed him to the brink of $150 million in prize money.

"It was an electric atmosphere," said Djokovic after the four-hour 11-minute final.

"It's a dream. It's difficult to win the title against a great player. It was a difficult three days physically and mentally."

Roland Garros, Men's Final, Score: Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4