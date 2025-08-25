/Benjamin Bonzi stuns former champion Daniil Medvedev in breathtaking start to US Open 2025

It was a breathtaking start to the US Open 2025 on Sunday (Aug 24) after former champion Daniil Medvedev was stunned in the first round by Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi. Playing at the Arthur Ash Stadium, Medvedev lost 3-6, 5-7, 7-5, 0-6, 6-4 in a marathon five-set contest. The match, which lasted more than three hours, saw the 2021 men’s singles champion exit, leaving the draw open.

Medvedev stunned by Bonzi

Having opened the campaign against Bonzi, it was supposed to be an easy start for the former champion, but Medvedev was quickly under pressure when he dropped the opening set 3-6. Things did not go well for Medvedev in the second set as well when he lost his serve in the 11th game, leaving Bonzi to capitalise and lead by two sets.

Leading 2-0 in the match, the third set proved decisive as well with the Frenchman taking a 5-4 lead and served for the match. With two set points down, Medevdev was on the brink of exit before making a comeback. He would eventually overcome the match points and win the set in a tiebreak, after which he started his mini-revival.

Medvedev’s revival was superb as he won 6-0 in the fourth set, leaving Bonzi’s hopes of winning in shatters. The Frenchman also had a medical time out during which he received treatment, leaving Medvedev with a huge mental advantage. However, the fifth set was again a see-saw affair as he won 6-4 and therefore pocketed the match.

Controversial moment delays play

During the third set, when Medvedev was match point down, there was a delay of more than six minutes between points, after a photographer entered the court on match point and the 2021 U.S. Open champion became enraged by the chair umpire's decision to award his opponent a first serve. The moment made headlines as Bonze had the opportunity to win the match, but Medvedev kept his cool and broke his opponent’s serve to win the game and take it tiebreak.