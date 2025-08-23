/US Open 2025: Can Aryna Sabalenka break the defending champion jynx? Last player to defend was...

When Aryna Sabalenka walks out on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows, she carries not just the burden of defending a title but also the weight of a peculiar curse. Since Serena Williams’ last successful defense in 2014, no woman has managed to win back-to-back US Open title. Every champion since—whether it was Angelique Kerber, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, or Sloane Stephens—has stumbled the following year, unable to cope with the dual pressures of expectation and a relentlessly competitive field.

That makes Sabalenka’s mission unique. The defending champion tag brings with it a spotlight that can magnify every weakness. Rivals study you harder, the media narrative hovers over every match, and the crowd waits to see whether you can measure up to your own past. The Belarusian isn’t just playing opponents—she’s playing against history, against fatigue, and against the whispers that defending in New York is nearly impossible.

What makes the US Open especially unforgiving is its atmosphere. The noise, the late-night battles under floodlights, and the unpredictable rhythm of New York all test a player’s resilience. Many champions have struggled to reset after reaching the summit here. Osaka, for instance, won in 2018 and 2020 but fell prey to inconsistency and emotional struggles soon after. Stephens, the 2017 champion, could not maintain her momentum. Raducanu, whose fairytale 2021 run electrified tennis, has since battled injuries and dips in form. Defending this title requires not just talent but an ability to thrive under chaos—something Sabalenka is still sculpting into her game.

From Frustration to Opportunity

For Sabalenka, 2025 has been a season of almosts. She reached finals, contested semifinals, but missed the catharsis of major victories. Each loss was a reminder of both her potential and her volatility. Earlier in her career, such near-misses might have derailed her, feeding doubts and frustrations. This year, however, her approach feels different. She has spoken about the importance of mental resets, skipped tournaments to prioritize recovery, and leaned on performance data to understand her body’s needs better.

This maturity could be her sharpest weapon in New York. At her best, Sabalenka’s power game is overwhelming. Her first serve is one of the most destructive in women’s tennis, her groundstrokes flatten out rallies, and when confidence flows, she bulldozes opponents. The question has always been whether she can balance that aggression with composure when matches tighten. Her journey this season suggests she has been working toward that balance deliberately.

But the field is fierce. Iga Swiatek, fresh from reclaiming dominance at Wimbledon and Cincinnati, remains the most consistent force in women’s tennis. Coco Gauff, last year’s finalist, will have the full backing of the home crowd. Behind them is a younger generation—Mirra Andreeva, Victoria Mboko, Amanda Anisimova—eager to announce themselves on the biggest stage. The margin for error is razor thin, and Sabalenka will need to channel frustration into fuel, especially

if she faces a high-stakes clash against one of these hungry challengers.

What Is Really at Stake?

The US Open represents more than just a trophy for Sabalenka. It’s her chance to reshape the story of her season. So

far, 2025 has been about what she almost achieved. New York offers her one final, defining opportunity to turn those near-misses into a lasting legacy. Winning here would silence questions about her consistency, solidify her hold on the No. 1 ranking, and mark her out as a champion who can sustain excellence—not just taste it in flashes.

Defending a Slam is one of the hardest tasks in tennis. It’s about proving that your first triumph was not the peak but the beginning of an era. Sabalenka’s quest mirrors that of many before her who faltered under this challenge. If she succeeds, she will do more than break a decade-long jinx; she will position herself alongside the greats who redefined eras through consistency.