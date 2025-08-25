/US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic hungry for more success, says 'I still want to compete'

Former US Open champion Novak Djokovic kick-started his campaign on Sunday (Aug 24) as he got the better of American teenager Learner Tien. Playing at the Arthur Ash Stadium, Djokovic dispatched Tien 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 to book his place in the second round and continue his pursuit of an unprecedented 25th major title. After the match, the Serb was quick to mention his hunger and stated that he still wants to compete and win big.

Djokovic hungry for more success

“At times I wish I was younger, but I can only be grateful for the amazing career I’ve had here in New York and worldwide. Hopefully, I can keep it going—I still want to compete, and I hope you’re enjoying my tennis,” Djokovic said after the match.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The 38-year-old has endured a tough run in the Grand Slam tournaments, having failed to reach a major final since Wimbledon 2024. However, he believes he still has more to offer, as the dream of winning a 25th major title continues. He also reflected on the match where he was stretched in the second set despite having an easy passage in the opening set.

“It was quite a strange match, to be honest,” Djokovic admitted. “The first set lasted just over 20 minutes, while the second went on for 1 hour and 20 minutes—completely opposite sets. The key was holding my nerves in the second set and clinching the tiebreak. After that, I started feeling better and finished the match in good fashion,” the 24-time champion said while reflecting on the match.”

Other results on Day 1

World number one Sabalenka, who is bidding to become the first woman to claim back-to-back US Open titles since Serena Williams completed a hat-trick of wins in 2014, was made to work hard en route to a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Switzerland's Rebeka Masarova.

Fritz, last year's beaten finalist and a semi-finalist at Wimbledon last month, won 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 against unseeded compatriot Emilio Nava. Shelton had a similarly comfortable 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse.

Czech 16th seed Jakub Mensik edged Chile's Nicolas Jarry 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 6-4 and Spanish 18th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina breezed past Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.