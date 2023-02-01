Tendulkar, BCCI present India U19 Women’s team a fat cheque for T20 WC win before IND-NZ 3rd T20I

Ahead of the commencement of the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand, at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, and BCCI presented the Shafali Verma-led Indian U19 Women's team a fat cheque of INR 5 crores (INR 50 million) for winning the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Tendulkar gave a motivational speech to the young girls following their achievements. He was quoted as saying during the felicitation ceremony, "By winning this World Cup, you have given a dream to young girls in India, to represent the country."

Tendulkar also opined that the inception of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), to kick off in March, is going to change the landscape of women’s cricket in the country. In this regard, he pointed out, "The beginning of the WPL is going to be the biggest thing. I believe in equality for men and women, and not just in sports. There should be equal opportunity. The entire nation will celebrate and cherish your victory."