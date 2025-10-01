/Teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits record Youth Test hundred against Australia U-19

The cricket world wasn’t even done with India’s Abhishek Sharma’s heroics at the top when a teen prodigy began making headlines. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old IPL fame, continues to impress fans, selectors and even the opposition with his exploits. The left-handed batter smashed a brilliant 78-ball record hundred against Australia’s Under-19 side in his latest outing during the first Youth Test in Brisbane. Opening the batting with the captain Aayush Mhatre, Vaibhav took the attack to the opposition, whacking eight maximums and nine fours in his 113-run stay at the crease.

Replying to AUS U-19’s 243 in the first innings, the Indian U-19 side began terrifically, with the teenage pair making inroads right away. Even though Mhatre departed on a modest 21 inside the fifth over, when the team’s scorecard read 47, Vaibhav decided against slowing down. Another wicket (Vihaan Malhotra on six) also failed to pull down his scoring spree, as Suryavanshi kept hitting boundaries for fun.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A 152-run stand with Vedant Trivedi, who also completed a brilliant 140 off 192 balls, hitting 19 fours, saw Vaibhav complete his first Youth Test hundred Down Under. His heroics helped the Indian U-19 side cut the deficit earlier and later, riding on Trivedi’s knock, take an almost 200-run lead in the first innings. Handy contributions from the lower order, including a fighting run-a-ball 49 by Khilan Patel, put India’s U-19 team ahead in this clash.



Returning to Suryavanshi, a no-longer-rookie batter has already rung attention bells in his circuit. Earlier, during the three-match Youth ODI series against Australia, Vaibhav surpassed former U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand’s tally of 38 sixes in Youth ODIs, leading the charts in that category.

Vaibhav’s rise is like none other

At 12 years and 284 days, Vaibhav made his Ranji Trophy debut against Mumbai in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, becoming the youngest ever debutant in the tournament's history. Later, during the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Rajasthan Royals bought this batting sensation for INR 1.1 crore.

