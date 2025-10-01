/Two more Indian players, including a two-time WC winner, set to take part in ILT20 apart from Ravi Ashwin

Ravi Ashwin won't be the only Indian player at the upcoming International League T20 (ILT20) where he's the only player to enter the inaugural auction pool with a base price six figures. Apart from Ashwin, the UAE-based league will also see participation from leggie Piyush Chawla and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. Chawla has been picked by up Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as a wildcard option ahead of the auction on October 1 while Karthik has joined Sharjah Warriors as a replacement for Kusal Mendis.

Piyush Chawla and Dinesh Karthik in ILT20

The upcoming ILT20 season will be the first one for both Chawla and Karthik. The duo, who are now retired from international cricket, have played in other leagues. Karthik was part of Paarl Royals (sister franchise of IPL's Rajasthan Royals) in 2024/25 season where he played 11 matches. Chawla last played a T20 league apart from IPL was back in 2009 for Sussex in the Vitality Blast in England. Both players could end up playing alongside Ashwin or against him, depending on the result of the auction.

How many teams participate in ILT20 and which are they?



The tournament is played among six teams - Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (sister franchise of IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals (sister franchise of Delhi Capitals), Gulf Giants (sister franchise of WPL's Gujarat Giants), MI Emirates (sister franchise of Mumbai Indians), and Sharjah Warriors.

How does retention and signings work in the league?